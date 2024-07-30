Tech-driven age not only about attaining degrees but building competencies: Pradhan

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The technology-driven age is not only about attaining degrees but also building competencies, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The minister made the comments while launching the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) 2.0 portal and disbursing Rs 100 crore as stipends to apprentices through the direct benefit transfer mode.

Pradhan said the portal is a significant effort to democratise apprenticeship, bridge the skills gap, fulfil youth aspirations and make them future-ready.

"The portal launched today will widen the reach of apprenticeship opportunities and help in the matchmaking of candidates and employers. I appeal to all educational institutions and industries to join the NATS 2.0 portal. We have to make apprenticeship a mass movement," he said.

Addressing the event, Pradhan said, "This technology-driven age is not only about attaining degrees but also building competencies. Our course curriculum should focus on increasing employability skills. This year's budget also lays great emphasis on boosting skilling and employment." "Our apprenticeship ecosystem should cover diverse and emerging areas. I call upon all stakeholders to chart a comprehensive strategy to harness the country's demographic dividend," the minister said.

According to Ministry of Education (MoE) officials, the portal is expected to be utilized by a large number of beneficiaries to register and apply for apprenticeships.

"Additionally, establishments and industries will leverage the portal to manage their vacancies and contracts. Therefore, a significant number of young graduates and diploma holders will be supported in attaining employability skills, accompanied by a guaranteed monthly stipend, " a senior MoE official said.