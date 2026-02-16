Tech-driven legal aid: Law ministry to organise workshop in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) The Union law ministry is organising a regional workshop in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday as part of efforts to strengthen access to justice through technology-enabled legal services.

The workshop seeks to foster informed deliberations among key stakeholders, the ministry said on Monday.

The event will also highlight the key outreach and implementation channels of ‘DISHA (Designing Innovative solutions for Holistic Access to Justice), a central scheme of the Department of Justice, aimed at strengthening legal literacy and access to justice nationwide.

One of the event segments, “DISHA Yojana ke Aayaam: Sugam evam Sulabh Nyaya tak Pahuch”, will showcase the scheme’s initiatives in promoting legal awareness through community outreach programmes, digital campaigns, and partnerships with educational institutions and civil society organisations.

The event will also showcase the presence and work of the DISHA Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir. In the segment titled "DISHA in J&K: Ek Jhalak", the initiatives of the scheme in promoting legal awareness and improving access to justice in the Union Territory will be highlighted.