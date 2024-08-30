Techie arrested for sexual harassment in Gurugram hotel

Gurugram, Aug 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old techie was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a woman employed by a US-based company in a Gurugram hotel, police said on Friday.

The accused allegedly barged into the woman's hotel room in an inebriated state. An FIR was registered against the accused at Sector 29 police station in this connection, they said.

A senior police officer said the accused worked in a joint venture project on behalf of his company. He was let off on bail after he joined the investigation.

The woman, a 27-year-old Noida resident, had come to the hotel for a meeting on behalf of her company on Wednesday. Most of those who attended the meeting stayed in the hotel overnight, the officer added.

The woman said in her complaint that the accused, a client for her company, barged into her room in an inebriated state around 3:30 am on Thursday.

The man was taken away from the room by hotel security and the police informed.

The police lodged an FIR on the basis of the woman's FIR under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 29 police station on Thursday and the arrested the accused.

"The accused was let off on bail after he joined the investigation. Further probe is underway," said Sector 29 SHO Ravi Kumar. PTI COR SZM