Techie asks man not to spoil suspense of horror film, gets assaulted inside theatre

Pune, Sep 9 (PTI) A 29-year-old software professional was allegedly assaulted inside a film theatre in Pimpri Chinchwad here after he took objection to a man continuously narrating the storyline of the horror film "The Conjuring- Last Rites" to his wife, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Friday night at a multiplex in Chinchwad area when the complainant had gone to watch the movie with his wife.

According to police, the accused and his wife were seated in the back row, and the accused kept narrating the story aloud to her.

When the complainant asked him to stop and not to spoil the suspense and disturb others, the accused allegedly abused and attacked him.

When the complainant's wife intervened, the accused and his wife assaulted her too.

The techie sustained minor injuries and later approached police.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Chinchwad police station under BNS sections 117 (abetting offence in public), 115 (abetment), 352 (assault) and relevant provisions, officials said. No arrest has been made in the case.