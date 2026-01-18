Techie dies as car plunges into water-filled pit in Greater Noida; rescue delay, negligence alleged

Noida, Jan 18 (PTI) A 27-year-old software engineer died after his car went out of control and plunged into an over 20-feet-deep, water-filled pit in Sector 150 of Greater Noida amid fog, police said on Sunday.

While local residents staged protests alleging negligence and lack of safety measures at the accident-prone site, the police said an FIR has been lodged against two real estate developers in connection with the incident.

The deceased was identified as Yuvraj Mehta, a resident of Tata Eureka Park society in Sector 150. He was working as a software engineer with a reputed company in Gurugram and was returning home from work when the accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

According to police at the Knowledge Park police station, information was received around 12.15 am that a car had fallen into a pit dug for the basement of an under-construction building near Sector 150.

A search operation was launched and the body was recovered later on Saturday morning with the help of teams from the fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the local police.

However, Moninder, a delivery agent who claimed to be an eyewitness, alleged that rescue efforts were delayed and said the techie could have been saved if timely action had been taken.

He told reporters that he reached the spot around 1.45 am and found rescue personnel hesitant to enter the water due to cold conditions and the presence of iron rods.

"I tied a rope around my waist and went into the water myself. I searched for the youth and his car for about 30 minutes," he claimed.

Moninder further alleged that Mehta was initially seen standing on the roof of his car, using his mobile phone's torch to signal passers-by and pleading for help.

"I was later told that if help had reached 10 minutes earlier, the techie could have been saved," he said, adding that a truck driver had earlier been rescued from the same ditch by locals.

Responding to the allegations, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Rajeev Narayan Mishra said the incident was unfortunate and denied negligence.

"Police and fire department teams made efforts to save the youth. A fire department crane, ladder, makeshift boat and searchlights were used, but there was zero visibility at that time," he said.

Mishra said an FIR has been registered on a complaint lodged by the victim's family and further investigation is underway.

"Strict action will be taken as per law," he added.

ACP Hemant Upadhyay told PTI that the FIR has been lodged against two real estate developers on the basis of the complaint in connection with the incident.

In his complaint, Mehta's father Raj Kumar Mehta alleged that residents had repeatedly requested the Noida Authority to install barricading and reflectors near the drain, but no action was taken, leading to frequent accidents.

Meanwhile, local residents on Sunday evening carried out a candle march demanding justice for Mehta. They alleged negligence on part of the local authority and area developers that led to this episode. Following the protest, the Noida Authority installed barricades at the spot.

Earlier, the police said preliminary findings suggested fog and possible over speeding as factors behind the accident. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. PTI COR KIS NB NB