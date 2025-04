Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) A software engineer was found hanging in his flat at Chikkabanavara in the city on Monday, police said.

Prashant Nair, who is suspected to have died by suicide, was working with Lenovo, police said.

His wife Pooja Nair is also a software engineer. They got married 12 years ago and have an eight-year-old daughter.

Prashant's father M N Kutty said there was discord between his son and Pooja and they lived separately for some time.