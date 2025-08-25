Techie, his friend arrested for drunk driving, abusing police in Gurugram

Gurugram, Aug 25 (PTI) A software engineer and his graphics designer friend were arrested for alleged drunk driving and misbehaviour with a police team, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Saturday night when the duo were asked to show documents of the car. The man who was driving the car and the woman who was sitting with him were arrested on Sunday.

According to police, a cop filed a complaint that on the night of Saturday, he was on duty near Hongkong Bazaar in Sector 56 area with another police personnel, he added.

"At around 11.50 pm, a driver came from the direction of Kabutar Chowk driving his car at high speed. The police team stopped the car and asked the driver for the vehicle's documents.

"But the driver and the woman sitting with him did not show the documents, refused to share their name and address, and started abusing the police. After that, both of them got down from the car and started pushing and shoving the police team. Both of them had consumed alcohol," the complaint read.

Police took them to the police station along with their car. An FIR was registered against them at Sector 56 police station. Aryan Dua (24), resident of Anand Vihar, Delhi and Vatsla (25), a resident of CR Park, south Delhi, were arrested on Sunday, they said.

A spokesperson of Gurugram Police said the duo are being questioned. PTI COR SKY SKY