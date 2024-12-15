Techie suicide case: Bengaluru Police arrest estranged wife, her family members

Bengaluru/Lucknow, Dec 15 (PTI) The Bengaluru Police has arrested three people, including the estranged wife of tech executive Atul Subhash, who died by suicide recently, an official said on Sunday.

Nikita Singhania was arrested from Gurugram, Haryana, while her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania were picked up from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for abetting Subhash's suicide, the Bengaluru Police official said.

They were arrested on Saturday morning, brought to Bengaluru and sent to 14-days judicial custody after being produced before a local court, he said.

A senior official from Prayagraj police on Sunday claimed that the Bengaluru Police did not inform them about the arrest of Nisha Singhania and Anuragh Singhania.

Subhash, 34, was found hanging from his house in Munnekolalu in southeast Bengaluru on December 9. He left behind lengthy videos and notes, blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to commit suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture".

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said Subhash's wife, mother-in-law and brother-in-law have been apprehended and are in judicial custody. The investigation will follow.

Addressing reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said, "He (Subhash) had left about a 40-page death note and he has raised several issues, most importantly about the misuse of provisions in the law that were meant for protection of women. He has said that he was pressured for Rs 3 crore and other things including cases booked against him" Noting that Subhash has raised questions about the "rights of men", the minister said this has become a topic of discussion across the country, whether the law should be amended, citing womens' rights are being misused.

"Questions are being raised, discussions are happening in the country. Probably discussions will have to happen in the days ahead about bringing changes in the laws at both state and the Centre," he added.

Earlier, Nikita Singhania, her mother, brother and uncle Sushil Singhania had filed anticipatory bail pleas in the Allahabad High Court. The pleas came after the Bengaluru Police on Friday issued a summons to Nikita Singhania and asked her to appear before it within three days.

On Sunday, the residences of Nikita Singhania and Sushil Singhania in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur appeared desolate with their main gates locked, balcony doors shut and the curtains on all windows drawn.

Several notices by the Bengaluru Police adorned the boundary walls of Nikita Singhania's house while a polythene bag with marigold flowers, commonly used in puja ceremonies, hung on a grab handle of the main gate.

According to some local residents, the house has been empty ever since the trio went absconding.

Meanwhile, a handful of media personnel could be seen shooting videos and taking photos of Sushil Singhania's house 'Geeta Bhawan' on a narrow street that wore a deserted look. PTI KSU RAJ CDN RHL