Techie-turned-Panipuri seller held in dowry death case in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (PTI) A man who quit his software job to sell panipuri was arrested on Thursday for allegedly driving his 27-year-old wife to suicide at their residence in Suddaguntepalya, police said.

According to police, the woman, identified as Shilpa Panchangamath, was found dead on Tuesday night. Her mother, Sharada, lodged a complaint alleging harassment for dowry.

Shilpa married Praveen, son of late Shambulingaiah of Vaddarahatti village in Gangavati taluk, on December 5, 2022. The family claimed they spent around Rs 35 lakh on the wedding and gave 150 grams of gold to the groom.

After marriage, the couple lived in BTM Layout. Praveen, earlier employed with Oracle in Whitefield, had left his job and started a panipuri business. The couple has a son named Vihaan.

The complaint alleged that Praveen and his mother, Shantavva, harassed Shilpa mentally and physically for money, demanding Rs 5 lakh for his business. When the demand was not met, she was allegedly assaulted and sent back to her parents.

Sharada said she eventually raised the money and sent her daughter back, but the harassment continued. Four months ago, a quarrel reportedly broke out during discussions about Shilpa’s baby shower.

On August 26, the family was informed that Shilpa had died by suicide. When they reached her house, they found her lifeless on the bed, covered with a sheet.

Based on the complaint, police arrested Praveen. Further investigation is underway. PTI GMS HIG HIG