Techie uses AI tool to overcome language barrier in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Apr 29 (PTI) Bargaining with autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru can be a real challenge, especially if one does not speak Kannada.

But, a tech enthusiast from Odisha has demonstrated how artificial intelligence can bridge this gap.

Sajan Mahto from Raurkela posted a short video on his Instagram page, showing how he used an AI tool to negotiate with an autorickshaw driver in Kannada in Bengaluru.

“ChatGPT Vs Autowala. Use ChatGPT for language translation FREE!! This is an attempt to educate how one can use CHATGPT in day today life. To harm any sentiments regarding any emotions is not intended. The sole purpose is education only. This is an act performed not real Autowala,” he wrote in his social media post, clarifying that the video was solely for educational purposes and not to offend anyone.

In the video, the driver initially asked for Rs 200 as fare, but Mahto wanted to pay Rs 100. Since he did not know Kannada, he used the AI tool on his phone to negotiate.

The AI tool on his phone spoke to the autorickshaw driver in Kannada and he eventually managed to settle the fare at Rs 120.