Techie, wife and their minor children found dead at rented home in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) A techie along with his wife have ended their lives allegedly after killing their two minor children at their rented home here, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as Anup Kumar 38, his wife Rakhi 35, and their 5-year-old daughter, and 2-year-old son. The police suspect that the couple allegedly poisoned their children before killing themselves by hanging.

The couple were found hanging in the house this morning, and the cause for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained. Anup Kumar worked as a software consultant at a private firm.

The family, hailing from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, was residing at the current address at RMV 2nd stage here for about two years now.

Advertisment

The incident came to light on Monday morning, when the house help came for work. On not receiving any response despite repeated attempts, the house help alerted the neighbours and the police were informed. Upon entering the house, bodies were found, police sources said.

According to them, one of the reasons for the extreme step is said to be over some financial transaction. Anup Kumar is said to have lent money to someone supposedly for some business or land dealing, but got cheated.

He has apparently written an e-mail about it to his brother, which needs to be ascertained, sources said.

Advertisment

The couple were also apparently disturbed about their daughter, who was said to be suffering from some disabilities. However, the actual reason is yet to be ascertained, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Shekhar H Tekkannavar told reporters that they have informed the family of the deceased, and they are expected in the city. A case has been registered and investigation is on, he said. PTI KSU ADB