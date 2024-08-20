Techies demonstrate in Kolkata against doctor's rape-murder

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) Hundreds of IT professionals took part in a rally in Salt Lake Sector 5 on the outskirts of Kolkata on Tuesday, protesting the rape and murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Armed with candles and placards, the techies were joined by journalists and media professionals whose offices are located in the area.

The rally started from the WEBEL More and went on for 2 km, touring the IT hub of the city.

"I had been to the 're-claim the night' protest in Jadavpur on August 14. I had been to other rallies as well, to express solidarity and also report on them as part of my job. Today I am again walking in this rally as a stakeholder of this movement and an officegoer," said Soumita Mukherjee who was among the demonstrators.

Similar rallies were held in other parts of the city as well, including Baranagar. PTI SUS SOM