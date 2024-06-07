Technical expert group meeting between delegations of India, US held in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) A meeting of a technical expert group between delegations of India and the US were held from June 4 to 7 here during which subject matter experts from both sides held several rounds of extensive discussions to understand interoperability scenarios and operational communications needs, officials said on Friday.

The first Command and Control Compatibility Board (CCCB) meeting for 2024 was held at Manekshaw Centre at Delhi Cantonment.

The CCCB is a technical expert group formed under Article XI of the Communication Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) between India and the USA, and is held twice a year, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The meeting had participation of a 29-member US delegation led by Paul Nicholson, Executive Director, US INDOPACOM, and a 38-member Indian delegation led by Brig Rahul Anand of Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, it said.

After signing of the historic agreement in September 2018, this is the seventh such meeting between both nations to "calibrate, reinforce and achieve steady progress in the bilateral defence partnership", the statement said.

During the four-day interaction, subject matter experts from both sides had several rounds of extensive discussions to understand interoperability scenarios and operational communications needs, it said.

"Focused discussions with the US delegation were helpful in working out mutually agreed solutions for the current communications interoperability needs of the Indian tri-services. The successful outcome of this meeting is a true reflection of the strengthening relationship between the militaries of India and the US, the ministry said.