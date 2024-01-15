'Technical Festival' to be organised for trainees: Himachal minister Rajesh Dharmani

Shimla, Jan 15 (PTI) Technical Education, Vocational and Industrial Training Minister Rajesh Dharmani on Monday said all technical and professional institutes will participate and showcase the work done by the trainees in the field of engineering and technology during the 'Technical Festival' to be organised by the department.

Presiding over a review meeting of the Technical Education department, Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), HP Technical University and HP Technical Education Board, Dharmani said that a dedicated cell should be created at the directorate level for internship and placement, a statement issued here said.

He added that new age technical courses should be started and new subjects like professional ethics, financial and project management, retrofitting technology, agricultural machines, artificial intelligence, foreign languages, robotics and machine learning should be introduced by reviewing the courses.

The minister directed the HPKVN to complete all the ongoing projects expeditiously and in the stipulated time frame.

Dharmani said that quality training should be provided to the trainees by making the best use of machinery and equipment, a statement issued here said.

He further directed that the faculty members would be motivated for skill upgradation to keep pace with the advancement in technology and provide quality training. PTI BPL AS AS AS