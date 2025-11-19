Technical institutions can help build model digital villages: Prez Murmu at NIT Delhi convocation

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said higher technical institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs) can play a crucial role in creating model digital villages by developing simple technological solutions and imparting digital skills to people.

Addressing the fifth convocation of NIT Delhi, the president said the institution has, in a short span, established itself at the national level with its focus on modern infrastructure, academic excellence, multidisciplinary education and innovation, an official statement said. She said such initiatives prepare students to meet the evolving needs of the future.

President Murmu expressed satisfaction that NIT Delhi has set up a start-up centre to encourage entrepreneurship and is establishing an incubation centre to help students and faculty convert ideas into viable businesses.

These efforts, she said, would strengthen self-employment and foster a culture of innovation.

Highlighting India's progress toward becoming a developed nation, the president said the country's vision includes inclusive development, technological advancement, environmental protection and sustainability. She said flagship government schemes such as Digital India, Make in India, Start-up India, Skill India, Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan and Unnat Bharat Abhiyan reflect the collective momentum towards this goal.

She emphasised that institutions like NITs can significantly contribute by partnering with industries and improving facilities in rural areas. "Higher technical educational institutions like NITs can play a crucial role in creating model digital villages," she said.

Addressing graduating students, Murmu said they are now vital members of India's scientific and technological workforce and urged them to keep learning, researching and innovating. She said true progress is measured not just by invention but by its positive impact on society.

Whether working on sustainable energy, accessible technologies or solutions for underprivileged communities, students should focus on reducing inequalities and bringing hope to people's lives, she added.

The president expressed confidence that graduates would make NIT Delhi and the country proud. PTI MHS HIG