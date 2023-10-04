Advertisment
#National

Technical issue affects outbound international services at Chennai airport

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
04 Oct 2023

Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI) A server problem led to disruption in services at the International Departure at the city airport here on Wednesday, affecting 9 outbound services and about 1,500 international passengers, officials said.

Advertisment

The technical issue that was noticed around 1.30 am was fixed by 6 am, they said.

Only international departures were affected, impacting printing of boarding passes and baggage handling, officials added.

International services to destinations including Colombo, Dubai and Bangkok suffered delays. PTI CORR SA SA KH

Advertisment
Subscribe