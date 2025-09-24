Technical issue disrupts Mumbai metro services on two lines

Mumbai, Sept 24 (PTI) Metro services on Lines 2A and 7 in Mumbai were disrupted for several hours on Wednesday morning due to an undisclosed "technical snag" related to the track-changing point near Ovaripada metro station in the western suburbs.

During Wednesday’s trial run on Metro Line 9, a minor technical issue was encountered near the point section at Dahisar East while the train was transitioning towards Line 7. The train briefly halted, but services were swiftly managed to ensure smooth passenger movement, Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) stated on the social media platform X.

MMMOCL recently began trial runs on Metro Line 9 between Dahisar East and Kashimira, marking the first phase of the line, which will eventually be extended to Bhayander West in the next phase.

Sources claimed that the disruption began around 7 a.m. and lasted for approximately five hours. It led to delays and suspension of services on Lines 2A and 7, and also resulted in the temporary closure of Dindoshi and several other metro stations due to safety concerns.

"Due to an operational adjustment, services have been temporarily modified for some time," MMMOCL stated on X.

Line 2A (Yellow Line), operating between Andheri West and Dahisar East, and Line 7 (Red Line), running between Gundavali and Aarey stations, remained operational on both tracks. However, between Ovaripada and Aarey stations on Line 7, services in both directions were operated on a single track.

"While there were slight delays on this stretch, service continuity was maintained with one line for both ways," MMMOCL claimed.

MMMOCL confirmed that its maintenance team was immediately deployed, the issue was promptly resolved, and services resumed smoothly thereafter.

MMMOCL operates 317 services on weekdays (Monday to Friday) with a headway of 5.50 minutes during peak hours and 9.30 minutes during non-peak hours. On weekends, 256 services are run, with a peak hour headway of 8.06 minutes and a non-peak hour headway of 10.25 minutes.

Metro Lines 2A and 7, which commenced operations on April 2, 2022, are currently operated by MMMOCL. Line 2A runs between Dahisar East and Andheri West, while Line 7 operates between Andheri East (Gundavali) and Dahisar East. PTI KK NSK