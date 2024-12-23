Technical issues with ticketing inconvenience Mumbai's underground metro passengers

Mumbai, Dec 23 (PTI) Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's (MMRC) ticket booking mobile application and website for its underground metro line between BKC and Aarey Colony crashed due to technical issues on Monday morning, inconveniencing commuters.

Several passengers said they faced delays, long queues, and issues with digital payments and QR code scanning, with many having to pay in cash at counters to buy tickets.

The crashed mobile application continued to show "Booking will start soon!" and "We are facing technical issues with our ticketing system on the mobile app and website. Our team is trying to resolve this on the priority" messages during this period.

"QR ticketing services were temporarily impacted today due to a technical issue at the AFC (Automatic Face Collection) central system," MMRC spokesperson Niti Tamse said.

The issue has been resolved, and normal services have resumed across all stations and the mobile app, she added.

Paper tickets were issued to ensure uninterrupted passenger travel, the official said.

MMRC sources said passengers were inconvenienced for at least three hours.

The 12.69 km long first phase of the underground metro line between Aarey Colony JVLR and Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) stations is a part of the 33.5 km Colaba-SEEPZ-Aarey JVLR Aqua route. PTI KK BNM