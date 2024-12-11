Technical snag disrupts Harbour line local train services for two hours

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) A technical snag on Wednesday disrupted local train services on the Harbour line for nearly two hours between Panvel and Khandeswar stations in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

The services were restored after around two hours at 4 pm. The effects of disruption lingered on till late evening as some trains on the CSMT-Panvel section were cancelled and services delayed.

Earlier in the day, several passengers remained stranded at various stations between CSMT and Panvel, as well as on trains. Local train services ran late by around 30 minutes on the Harbour line.

Central Railway chief PRO Swapnil Nila said the disruption in services was caused by the problem in track circuits between Panvel and Khandeshwar stations in Navi Mumbai.

Passengers said the crowd on local trains swelled as trains ran behind the schedule.

The Harbour line connects Navi Mumbai with south Mumbai and western suburbs. Around 10 lakh commuters use the local train services to travel between CSMT and Panvel and Goregaon stations. PTI KK NSK