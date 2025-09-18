Technical snag forces truncated Kolkata Metro services on Green Line for half an hour

Kolkata: Truncated services were run on the Howrah Maidan-Salt Lake Sector V corridor of Metro Railway Kolkata for half an hour on Thursday during peak office hours due to a technical snag, an official said.

Services along the entire stretch resumed from 11 am after the technical problem was fixed by engineers, the Metro Railway spokesperson said.

"Due to a technical problem, trains were run between Howrah Maidan-Esplanade and Sealdah-Salt Lake Sector V from 10:30 am to 11 am. After the glitches were rectified, the services resumed along the entire 16.6 km stretch, called the Green Line," he said.

This is the second consecutive day that truncated services were run on the Green Line due to a technical glitch, less than a month after the full stretch was made operational.

On Wednesday, a glitch was detected around 10.34 am, following which services were suspended on both lines, and services resumed on the Howrah Maidan-Sealdah section around 11.46 am. The snag was fully repaired, and the entire line up to Sector V was made operational around 1 pm on Wednesday.

The 16.6-km Green Line, which connects Howrah Maidan to Salt Lake Sector V, was made fully operational on August 22 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated its Esplanade-Sealdah section.

Ever since the inauguration of the entire stretch, the Green Line has turned out to be the most preferred mode of transport among commuters, with an estimated 2.17 lakh passengers having travelled on September 16 (Tuesday), the Metro Railway said, quoting latest updates.