Technical snag hits Harbour line local train services in Navi Mumbai

Mumbai: Local train services on the Harbour line were hit by a technical snag on Wednesday between Panvel and Khandeswar stations in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

Advertisment

Several passengers were stranded at various stations between CSMT and Panvel, as well as on trains. Local train services are running late by around 30 minutes on the Harbour line.

Central Railway chief PRO Swapnil Nila said the disruption in services was caused by the problem in track circuits between Panvel and Khandeshwar stations in Navi Mumbai.

He added that the concerned department is trying to resolve the issue.

Advertisment

Passengers said the crowd on local trains swelled as trains ran behind the schedule.

The Harbour line connects Navi Mumbai with south Mumbai and western suburbs. Around 10 lakh commuters use the local train services to travel between CSMT and Panvel and Goregaon stations.