Technical snag hits services on Delhi Metro's Pink Line

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Train services were disrupted for almost an hour between Majlis Park and Mayapuri stations on the Delhi Metro's Pink Line due to a technical snag on Monday, the DMRC said.

The Pink Line connects Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar.

"Delay in services from Majlis Park to Mayapuri. Normal service on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on X at 5.39 pm.

In a follow-up post at 6.25 pm, it said, "Normal services have resumed." PTI NIT ARD DIV DIV