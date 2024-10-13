Technical survey report of Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar to be out soon: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Oct 13 (PTI) The technical survey report of the Ratna Bhandar in Puri’s Jagannath temple is likely to be released soon, Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan said on Sunday.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had in September conducted the exercise, including the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey of the Ratna Bhandar (chambers of Lord Jagannth’s treasury).

“The state government will get the GPR survey report in the next three to four days… If any hidden storage of some valuables is found, we will take necessary action. Otherwise, the ASI will start the repair and restoration work of the Ratna Bhandar,” he told reporters here.

The Ratna Bhandar was opened after a gap of 46 years in July to take stock of the inventory of valuables and repair of the structure.

Ornaments and other valuable items from the inner and outer chambers of the treasury have been stored in a temporary strongroom inside the temple for the repair work.

Harichandan said the valuables will be moved back to the Ratna Bhandar after the restoration exercise is completed and an inventory is documented. PTI BBM RBT