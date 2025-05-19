Technician suffers serious hand injury during lift servicing procedure in Thane

Thane, May 19 (PTI) A technician was seriously injured in a mishap while he was servicing a lift at a residential complex in Thane West on Monday afternoon, a civic official said.

Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the incident took place around 1:30 in a building in Kavesar area, after which Ovala fire station received a call.

"Vijayanand Mestri sustained a serious injury to his left hand when the lift he was servicing developed a snag. Teams from Kasarvadavali police station, fire brigade personnel, one rescue vehicle, one emergency vehicle, and one ambulance were immediately dispatched to the scene. He was extricated after approximately 40 minutes," Tadvi said.

"Mestri has been hospitalised. Authorities are investigating the cause of the lift malfunction, and necessary safety protocols are being reviewed to prevent such incidents in the future," he added. PTI COR BNM