Technological advancement must directly benefit society: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Devnani

Jaipur, Dec 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Friday stressed the need for value-based education, development and innovation, saying research and technological advancement must directly benefit society and human life.

Inaugurating a two-day multidisciplinary conference at Bhawani Niketan Women's PG College here, Devnani said education, technology and innovation should be ethical, contemporary and socially relevant. He also underlined that research should aim at solving real-life problems and contribute to social development.

"Character strength, leadership skills and social commitment are essential to achieving meaningful goals. Only then can the direction of nation-building be clearly defined," Devnani said.

Devnani said Indian culture should be an integral part of education and daily life, urging greater dissemination of Indian contextual content, especially in the era of artificial intelligence.

Devnani said the women must become ambassadors of Indian culture globally.

He also released a souvenir focused on innovation, technology, women empowerment and a sustainable future. Vice Chancellor Alpana Kateja of the University of Rajasthan and Anil Kumar Rai of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Shekhawati University were present on the occasion. Former Director General of the India Meteorological Department, Laxman Singh Rathore, was the keynote speaker.

He congratulated students of the college for winning a gold medal in kabaddi.