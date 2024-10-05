Technology lab inaugurated at Sudarshan Chakra Corps base in Bhopal

Bhopal, Oct 5 (PTI) A technology lab was inaugurated on Saturday at the base of the Sudarshan Chakra Corps in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal.

The SCC is a key strike formation of the Pune-based Southern Command of the Army.

The Sudarshan Chakra Technology Lab was inaugurated by the corp's General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General Prit Pal Singh, a release said.

"This cutting-edge facility created and established in collaboration with Robology India Enterprise is dedicated to all ranks and their dependents, marking a significant step toward fostering technological innovation. It aims to provide a hands-on learning experience, particularly for the children, offering them early exposure to new-age technology," the release said.

The Robotic Lab offers opportunities to work on various automation and robotic projects, while the 3D Printing Lab will allow users to design and create physical models, fostering an environment of practical learning, the statement said.

"This facility will offer courses which shall not only empower our soldiers and their families but also inspire the younger generation to explore the world of technology, innovation, and creativity," Lieutenant General Singh said.