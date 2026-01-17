Technology must be used for welfare of society, people should not become slaves to it: Bhagwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 17 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said technology should be used for the welfare of society but people should not become slaves to it.

Interacting with young entrepreneurs here, Bhagwat also emphasised the use of swadeshi does not mean rejecting technology. The interaction was organised as part of the RSS centenary year celebrations "Technology is unavoidable and it is not bad in itself, but we must ensure we do not become dependent on it to the extent that it controls us," he said.

The RSS chief said business and industry should not be driven only by profit motives.

"We work not just for our own benefit but for the good of society. Earning a livelihood should go hand in hand with social responsibility," Bhagwat said.

Citing agriculture, the RSS chief said Indian farmers often describe farming as their duty rather than merely an occupation.

"This noble thought is rarely seen elsewhere. It reminds us that our work should be society-centric," Bhagwat pointed out.

He said modern technology should be adapted to India's social and economic conditions, adding there is need to ensure technology does not harm society or reduce employment opportunities.