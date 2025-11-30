Technology our greatest future asset: Admiral Tripathi at NDA Passing Out Parade

Pune, Nov 30 (PTI) Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi on Sunday said that technology is changing the speed of thoughts and is "our greatest asset in the future".

He was speaking at the Passing Out Parade of cadets of the 149th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at the historic Khetrapal Parade Ground at Khadakwasla in Pune.

During the convocation ceremony on Saturday, a total of 328 cadets passed out from the NDA, which provides officers to the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force.

Of these, 216 cadets were conferred Bachelor's Degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), comprising 72 cadets in Science Stream, 92 cadets in Computer Science Stream, and 52 cadets in Arts Stream. Additionally, 18 cadets from friendly foreign countries were awarded degrees.

A total of 112 BTech stream cadets of the Navy and Air Force received their three-year course completion certificates. They will be awarded BTech degrees after completing one more year of training at their respective pre-commissioning academies, the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad.

Admiral Tripathi, who was the chief guest at the Passing Out Parade on Sunday, said he sees the next generation of military leaders disciplined, determined, and ready to safeguard the peace, security, and sovereignty of India and its partner nations.

"Technology is changing the speed of thoughts, technology is our greatest asset in the future," he said.

"As our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, the path of peace also goes through power, and you embody that power. Today's parade reaffirms the exemplary standards of this academy and the culmination of three years of rigorous training that have forged you into warriors and capable leaders," he said.

The Navy chief further said the three years build warriors and great leaders.

"This is the second women's batch, these cadets passing today, they are standing shoulder to shoulder next to the men's cadets. Focus on your duty, not on the award. My message to all is that an award does not define your capability, your duty defines you," he added.

The first batch of female cadets graduated from the NDA in May this year.

In 2021, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) allowed women to apply to the defence academy following a Supreme Court direction. PTI COR GK