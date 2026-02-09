Technology should not enslave you, AI should not be substitute for learning:PM to students

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advised students not to let technology enslave them, saying artificial intelligence should be used for guidance and value addition, not as a substitute for learning.

In the second episode of the ninth edition of the prime minister's annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, he noted that mobile phones have become masters of some children, who cannot even eat without them or without a television screen.

"Every era has faced concerns with new technologies, whether computers or mobile phones. But the fear is unnecessary. Technology must not become the master of human life. You have to make a firm resolve that you will not let technology enslave you," Modi said in an interaction with students from Coimbatore, Raipur, Guwahati and Gujarat.

The prime minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), but use them to hone their skills.

"We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they watch something on a smartphone. We can use AI efficiently. AI should be used for guidance and value addition, not as a substitute for learning.

"The nature of jobs will always evolve, just as transport shifted from bullock carts to aeroplanes, but life continues," Modi said and highlighted that understanding technology, expanding one’s own capabilities, and integrating its strengths into work ensures progress without fear.

The prime minister also urged students to practise previous years' question papers and get a good night's sleep to perform better at examinations. "You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night's sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day," Modi said.

He also advised parents not to compare their wards with others.

When asked what qualities he expects from the future generation of leaders, the prime minister remarked that the first quality is to be fearless. Leadership begins when one decides to act without waiting for others, Modi said and cited the example of picking up litter, thereby inspiring others to do the same.

"Leadership is not about elections or speeches but about the ability to explain and convince others," he said, adding that true leaders first understand people before guiding them.

"To become a leader, develop a mindset to take initiative. A key leadership quality is the ability to communicate your thoughts clearly and effectively to at least 10 people," the prime minister said.

On career choices, he said that constantly changing aspirations confuses families, but it is natural to feel inspired by successful people.

He stressed that one should not only look at their achievements but also at the effort and discipline behind the success. "True success makes its own noise, and when one becomes number one, the whole school, village, and community will recognise it." Addressing another student’s concern about balancing studies and passion, Modi noted that both are useful and can complement each other.

He illustrated with an example of combining art with science experiments, saying creativity can help in learning and reduce fatigue, recommending dedicating daily or weekly time to personal interests while ensuring education remains a priority.

Responding to a student's query on startups, he remarked that the first focus should be on what one wants to do, whether innovation in technology or practical solutions like drones or electricity systems.

The prime minister advised forming small teams with friends skilled in technology or finance.

"There is no age requirement for starting a venture, and even small startups can be impactful. If there is genuine interest, it is a very good thing. You should visit existing startups, prepare a project report and present it honestly as a school project, which would encourage guidance and support. Gradually, valuable knowledge will be gained on how to proceed," he said.

The prime minister said he felt good to see that students of Classes 10 and 12 can also carry the dream of Viksit Bharat 2047.

"This is a matter of great happiness for me. We should adopt the habits of developed countries -- we should turn off engines at red lights, we should not waste food, and we should reduce wastage. Discipline is very important in our lives," he said.

The prime minister recalled the role of his teachers in his days as a student and their insistence on physical exercise to remain healthy. "If you ask any great person, they will say that their mother and teachers helped shape their life,” Modi said.

The first episode of the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha was aired last week, where the prime minister advised students to listen to everyone's advice but change their lifestyle only when they want to.

He also told them that education should not feel like a burden and advised them to focus not only on marks but also on improving their lives.

Launched in 2018, Pariksha Pe Charcha began as student interaction in a townhall format before expanding into one of India's largest education engagement exercises.

Registrations rose from about 38.8 lakh in 2023 to 2.26 crore in 2024, before touching 3.53 crore in 2025 -- a milestone that earned the programme a Guinness World Record. The ninth edition broke the previous record with over 4.5 crore registrations. PTI GJS/SKU GJS NSD NSD