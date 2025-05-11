Technology, weapons used in conflict with Pak rooted in self-reliance: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) India's scientific prowess and advances in technology as well its progress in these fields in the last 11 years were demonstrated to the world in the recent armed conflict with Pakistan, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said here on Sunday.

Addressing a function to celebrate the National Technology Day, Singh said many of the technologies and weapons used in the conflict over the past four days - from drones to missiles - were rooted in the concept of self-reliance (atma nirbharta) espoused by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India celebrates National Technology Day on May 11 every year to mark the anniversary of the nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998.

"Over the last few days, there has been an abundant opportunity for India to demonstrate its scientific prowess to the rest of the world. Any armed conflict these days is driven by technology.

"Therefore, it was a vindication of India having acquired supremacy in every sphere of scientific technology, including defence," Singh said at the event organised by the National Technology Board of the Ministry of Science and Technology.

"Whatever you saw happening on the television screens was more or less indigenous - a creation of Atmanirbhar Bharat and also an indication of what Viksit Bharat (developed India) is going to be," Singh said.

"For the first time, the world has realised that the India of today is not the India of the past," he said, referring to remarks made by a Pakistani minister.

Singh recalled that the TDB was the first to fund a drone project that was demonstrated during a Beating Retreat ceremony a few years back to mark the conclusion of the Republic Day celebrations.

"That day, you celebrated the fascination and romanticism of the manner in which they (drones) coloured the skies. What the drones can actually do, you have witnessed over the last four days," Singh said.

Singh stressed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a push for gaining self-reliance in every sphere, and it was reflected in the policies pursued by the government over the past 11 years.

"Most of the equipment you saw used in the last four days was actually acquired in the last 10 years. I don't want to go into detail, but most of the defence equipment was developed, acquired or manufactured under Transfer of Technology over the last few years," Singh said.

The minister said there was no dearth of scientific acumen in the country, but it has to be guided and directed by the political dispensation of the day.

"The government has moved in that direction in the last 11 years and the stands vindicated today," Singh said. PTI SKU RT RT