Technopark invites Rs 381 cr tender for first IT building under 'QUAD' project

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (PTI) The Technopark on Wednesday said that it has invited a composite tender of around Rs 381 crore for the construction of the first IT office building under its integrated IT micro-township project ‘QUAD’ to be developed at its Phase IV (Technocity) campus near Pallippuram here.

This state-of-the-art IT building will span 8.5 lakh square feet, comprising two basements and nine floors, with dedicated IT office spaces and a rooftop cafeteria, the Technopark release said.

The basements are designated for parking and utility services, while the upper floors will host office modules tailored for tech companies, it said.

The tender is being floated under a two-bid system consisting of prequalification and techno-commercial bid and the estimated project cost is Rs 380.08 crore, it said.

The project work will consist of civil and MEP (mechanical, electrical and plumbing) works, and the contract period is set at three years, the release said.

"A pre-bid meeting will be held on June 10 at 11.30 am at Park Centre, Technopark Phase I campus. Minutes of the meeting will be published on the e-tender portal within two days.

"The last date for tender submission is June 25, 2025, at 5 pm, and the bids will be opened on June 26, 2025, at 5.10 pm. The bid validity period is 150 days from the opening of the techno-commercial bid," it said.

Designed to be self-sufficient, the building will include a full array of services, including transformers, 100 per cent DG backup, integrated building management system, firefighting systems, sewage treatment plant, and high-side air-conditioning up to tenant space, it said.

Besides fully automated systems like robotic cleaning, it will also have the most advanced security surveillance system and access control, the release said.

The building will also have parking facilities that will accommodate 465 cars and 348 two-wheelers across the basements and surface areas, and it will emphasise sustainability and energy efficiency, through natural day-lighting, LED lighting, stormwater management and water recycling, it said.

"The building aims to secure a Gold Rating under the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) as per the 2019 new building rating system.

"Construction will adhere to IGBC guidelines, including sustainable practices, use of eco-friendly materials, and energy-and water-efficient systems to ensure quality, environmental safety, and performance," the release said. PTI HMP SSK HMP SSK KH