Teen abducted, assaulted over past feud

Thane, Jun 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy was abducted and brutally assaulted in Dombivli city in the district by four men over a past dispute, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 7 pm on Monday when the teenager stepped out to go to tuition, said an official of Manpada police station.

The assailants, aged between 21 to 23 years, had had an argument with him earlier.

Lying in wait, they forcibly pushed him into a car, drove him to a secluded spot in the Bhopar area and beat him up severely.

"One of them stabbed him with a knife multiple times," the official said.

Before dumping him on Manpada road, they threatened to harm his father if he crossed their path again.

A First Information Report was registered against the accused under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including for kidnapping, causing grievous hurt, criminal intimidation and attempt to commit murder. No arrests have been made yet, the official said. PTI COR KRK