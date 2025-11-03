Teen abducts minor girl in Beed, calls up her father to inform of act; cops register case

Beed, Nov 1 (PTI) A sugarcane cutter allegedly kidnapped a 15-year-old girl in Maharashtra's Beed district and then called up her father to inform about the abduction, a police official said on Monday.

The victim's father is a driver of a vehicle engaged in ferrying sugarcane from the fields to a factory, the Kaij police station official said.

"The accused is 16 years old. The girl went missing on the evening of November 1. Her kin later filed a missing person complaint. On the afternoon of November 2, her father received a call from the accusing claiming the girl was with him. He refused to listen to the father's plea to release her," the official said.

A kidnapping case has been registered and efforts are on to rescue the girl and nab the accused, the official added. PTI COR BNM