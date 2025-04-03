Teen attacked by group, suffers serious injuries in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy was left seriously injured in the Panchopiran locality here after a group of individuals attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and targeted his private part, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when Abhishek Verma, a resident of Dubepur village, was returning home at about 11 pm when a group of five people intercepted him, police said.

Some attackers had covered their faces with handkerchiefs, while one wore a turban, they said.

The victim, who is being treated at Government Medical College, told police that they first misbehaved with him and warned him to "mend his ways." When he resisted, three of them assaulted him. The attackers allegedly targeted his private part along with inflicting injuries elsewhere on his body before fleeing the scene, police said.

Kotwali Nagar Inspector Narad Muni Singh said that based on a complaint filed by the victim's family, an FIR has been registered, and legal action is being taken.