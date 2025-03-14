Teen attacked, injured during Holi celebrations in Thane district

Thane, Mar 14 (PTI) A man allegedly attacked and injured a 17-year-old boy following a dispute during Holi celebrations at a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

A case has been registered in connection with the incident that occurred in Dombivili town on Thursday night, an official said.

The official said a group of children from the housing complex was throwing water balloons at each other when a balloon accidentally landed on a man standing nearby.

The accused man allegedly beat up one of the boys from the group and attacked him with a sharp object, injuring him, he said.

He added that a probe is underway, and no arrest has been made in the case. PTI COR ARU