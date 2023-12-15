Teen booked for stabbing, injuring boy in Thane district

Thane, Dec 15 (PTI) An offence has been registered against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly stabbing and injuring another minor over a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the police on Thursday registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the teenager for the attack that took place in Bhiwandi town, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8 pm on Wednesday when the accused took the victim to a building in the Samadnagar area and stabbed him, he said.

The injured boy has been admitted to a hospital, the official said, adding that no one has been detained in the case so far. PTI COR ARU