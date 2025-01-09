Teen boy assaulted over love affair in Latur in Oct dies in hospital; 6 held

Latur, Jan 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old boy who was assaulted in October over a love affair has died in hospital, a Latur police official said on Thursday.

Mauli Sote was hit with sticks and rods on October 27 by six persons in Takali village over a love affair and he died on Monday in a private hospital where he was admitted since the day of the assault, MIDC police station assistant inspector Sachin Dronacharya said.

"We had arrested Govind Dure, Gopal Dure, Kamalakar Dure, Manoj Dure, Kumar Upade and Om Khedkar at the time. Following Sote's death, murder charges have been included in the case. The six are in judicial custody at present. Further probe is underway," the official added. PTI COR BNM