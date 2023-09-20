Teen boy dies after being hit by bus in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after his motorcycle was hit by a bus here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Tejpal, a resident of Badia in CBganj police station area, was returning home after visiting his relatives when he was hit by a bus in front of Parrakh Kheda police outpost, SHO CBganj Ashok Kumar Kamboj said.

The class eight student died while being taken to hospital, the SHO said, adding that efforts were on to trace the accused.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he added. PTI COR SAB NB