Teen boy dies after being hit by overturning truck in Noida

Noida, Jul 12 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after he was hit by a portion of a loaded truck, which overturned while reversing in a village bylane, and buried him in coarse sand here on Wednesday, police said.

The driver of the Ghaziabad-registered truck, which was loaded with sand, has been arrested, police said.

“The truck was reversing into a lane in Gijhod village, under Sector 24 police station limits, today. Ravi Shankar Shah, a native of Bihar, was sitting at a culvert nearby. While reversing, a rear wheel of the truck got stuck in the chamfer of the lane, causing the truck to overturn on the left side,” a police spokesperson said.

“Due to this, the boy got hit by the truck and buried in coarse sand as the truck overturned,” the official said.

The local police officials reached the spot immediately and he was taken to the district hospital for treatment where he was declared brought dead by the doctor,” the spokesperson said.

Police said another truck and an earthmover were deployed to remove the overturned vehicle from the spot.

The driver of the erring truck was taken into custody and the body sent for post-mortem, police said, adding further legal proceedings were underway. PTI KIS NB