Thane, Oct 5 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died after falling from the 8th floor of a commercial building in Thane, a police official said on Saturday.

Pankaj Ramratan Yadav was standing at the window of the complex in Wagle Estate when the incident took place on Thursday at 8pm, the Srinagar police station official said.

"The boy hails from Kurla in Mumbai. An accidental death case has been registered. A probe into the incident is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM