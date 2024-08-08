Teen boy dies after shooting self with father's rifle in Raigad's Mahad area

Mumbai, Aug 8 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday by shooting himself with his father's licenced rifle, a police official said.

The exact reason why Suyash Nagarkar, the son of a goldsmith, took this extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the official added.

The incident took place in the afternoon in Raigad's Mahad area when the Class X student was alone at home, he said.

"He was reportedly battling depression for the last few months due to which he was not attending school. He placed the barrel of the rifle in his mouth and pulled the trigger. He died on the spot," the official said.

An accidental death case was registered at Mahad police station and further probe is underway, he added. PTI DC BNM