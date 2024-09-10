Teen boy found murdered in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Jaipur, Sep 10 (PTI) A 13-year-old mentally challenged boy was found murdered in the early hours of Tuesday in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

The boy was allegedly strangled to death and his body was found in the bathroom of a house where a wedding function was underway, they added.

The boy's father lodged a complaint against unidentified persons for murder. The boy was found with strangulation marks around his neck.

The complaint states that a wedding ceremony was underway in a nearby house for the boy's paternal aunt. The boy was present at the event but had gone missing.

During the family's search for him, he was found in the bathroom. He was taken to the local primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

Following post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family. The case is being investigated, they added. PTI SDA SZM