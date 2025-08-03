Teen boy killed by two classmates at coaching centre after argument in school; both minors detained

Nashik, Aug 3 (PTI) A 16-year-old Class X student was beaten to death at a coaching centre allegedly by two of his classmates in Maharashtra's Nashik city over a previous fight on seating arrangements in their school, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place late Saturday night in Satpur and the deceased has been identified as Yashraj Tukaram Gangurde, a resident of Ashok Nagar,, the official added.

"On July 31, Gangurde had an argument with his classmates over seating arrangements in school. The matter, however, got resolved then itself. But when he met these classmates at their coaching centre near Hire Garden last night, the issue got rekindled, leading to another round of arguments," the official said.

"Gangurde was subjected to kicks and punches by two of his classmates, both minors. He collapsed and was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. After the post mortem report was received, a case of murder was registered. The two minors allegedly involved in the incident have been detained," the official said.

Further probe in the case is underway, he added. PTI COR BNM