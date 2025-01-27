Teen boy shoots himself dead with father's revolver in Solapur

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Monday by shooting himself with the service revolver of his father, who is part of the Sashastra Seema Bal, a police official said.

Advertisment

The boy, a student of Class VIII, killed himself around noon when he was alone in his house in Adhegaon in Madha tehsil, the official said.

"He was undergoing medical treatment for the last couple of days and doctors had advised rest for a few days. His father is part of the SSB and is posted in Alwar in Rajasthan. His mother is an Anganwadi Sevika. He took his father's licenced revolver, went to the first floor of his house and shot himself in the head. He died on the spot," the official said.

"His mother found him in a pool of blood when she returned home. An accidental death case has been registered at Tembhurni police station. Further probe into the incident is underway," the official added. PTI DC BNM