Teen commits suicide in Gurugram over family's poor financial situation

Gurugram, Oct 25 (PTI) Distressed over his family's poor financial condition, a 15-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence here, police said on Saturday.

The boy, Vikas, a native of Bihar's Darbhanga, lived in a rented house with his father and mother, who work as an autorickshaw driver and a domestic help, respectively, in Sukhrali village.

Vikas was alone at home on Friday when he hanged himself from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet. His mother discovered his body when she returned home around 6 pm and raised an alarm. She also informed her husband, police said.

The boy's family and neighbours took his body down and rushed him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

After receiving information about the incident, a police team reached the hospital and took the body into custody. No suicide note has been found, police said.

According to preliminary investigation, Vikas was troubled by his family's poor financial condition. He was looking for work and would take on odd jobs, police said.

"The body was handed over to the boy's parents after post-mortem," Assistant Sub-Inspector Vijender said.