Teen consumes poison after being scolded for excessive use of mobile phone, dies

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly consumed poison after being scolded by her mother for spending too much time on the mobile phone and died during treatment, police said on Monday.

The girl, resident of Ambernath area, consumed a rat poison on September 26. She was then rushed to a local hospital.

As her condition became critical, she was shifted to a hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where she died on October 2, an official from Ambernath police station said.

Based on the medical report, the police on Saturday registered a case of accidental death, he said. PTI COR GK