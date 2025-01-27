Teen couple die after jumping in front of train due to girl's kin opposing relationship

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend ended their lives by jumping in front of a train at Vikhroli station on the Central Railway network, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, the official added.

"The girl, who is a Class IX student, and Nitesh Tagadpalli, a jobless youth with whom she was in a relationship for the past three months, jumped in front of the approaching Mumbai-bound Garib Rath Express. The girl's family was aware of her relationship with Tagadpalli, who has a past criminal record," the official said.

"The girl's family was opposed to the relationship as she was a Brahmin and the man was a member of a Scheduled Caste. On Sunday afternoon, Tagadpalli got to know that the girl was being sent by her kin to their native village. He arrived at her place and argued with her father," the official said.

After some time, the girl and man left, and a kidnapping case was lodged at Bhandup police station by her kin later, he said.

"During our probe, Kurla railway police informed us about the double suicide. A accidental death case has been registered by Kurla GRP and further probe is underway," the official informed. PTI DC BNM