Teen couple held for murdering 75-year-old vendor in Palghar district

Palghar, Mar 17 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy and his 16-year-old girlfriend were detained for allegedly killing a septuagenarian in Palghar district, a police official said on Monday.

The official said 75-year-old Kishore Brijmohan Mishra, a vendor residing in Naigaon East, had gone missing on February 15, after which two teams were formed to trace him.

"As per CCTV footage, he was last seen alighting from a train at Bhayander station with a young girl. We detained her and her boyfriend for questioning. The duo claimed the victim was molesting the girl, following which they decided to kill him," Naigaon police station senior inspector Vijay Kadam said.

"The two bludgeoned Mishra with stones and tiles near a public toilet. The body was recovered from nearby bushes on February 22. While initially an accidental death case was registered at Uttan Sagri police station, a murder FIR was registered after the minor couple was held. They have been charged with murder and destruction of evidence," Kadam said. PTI COR BNM