Teen couple kills self in Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan) Jun 6 (PTI) A teen couple allegedly died by suicide in Dhanatri Village in Bundi district in intervening night of June 5 and 6.

They mortal remains were found on Friday morning following which they were handed over to respective family members after a post-mortem.

They were aged 19 and 17, respectively, and hailed from the village falling under Talera Police Station in Bundi district.

SHO Ajeet Bagdoliya from the local Talera Police Station said their bodies were found under a tree in an agriculture field on bank of a river behind government school in the village on Friday morning.

He said it appeared that they had died by suicide by hanging.

However, no suicide note was recovered from them, he added.

The girl was stated be a school dropout.

The family members of the couple haven't alleged any foul play in the matter, said the SHO.

The police registered a case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of BNSS for investigation in the matter to ascertain actual reason behind death, the official added.