Teen Dalit girl raped in UP's Ballia, police arrest accused

Ballia (UP), Oct 23 (PTI) A teenage Dalit girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a youth here, police said on Monday. Police said the accused has been arrested.

A 17-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by one Santosh Kumar Rajbhar (19) from a village in Bansdeeh area on October 20, police said.

The accused also issued death threats to the girl, warning her from speaking about the incident, they said.

An FIR on the matter was registered on Sunday by rape survivor's father under relevant sections of IPC, The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Police has arrested the accused and sent the girl for medical examination. A detailed probe in the matter is underway. PTI COR ABN ABN SKY SKY